Strain Type: Indica
Profile: Fruity
Watermelon OG is an indica strain made by crossing two unknown parents. True to its name, this strain has a fruity watermelon profile.
Watermelon OG produces a relaxing effects, making it extremely useful to be used as a sleep aid or appetite suppressant.
COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co.™ provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!