About this product
Delicious watermelon flavored Delta-8 infused gummies, coated in sugar. These will be your new favorite delta-8 snack for when you're looking to feel relaxed at any time of the day.
Indica
5 gummies per pack
30 mg per gummy
150 mg per pack
About this strain
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
