20 pack of natural peppermint flavored tablets with a break in half option. Infused with our premium, full-spectrum distillate. 2.5mg THC/2.5mg CBD per piece.
Ingredients: Dextrose, Sorbitol, Stearyl fumarate, All-natural peppermint oil (soy oil), Sunflower lecithin, Cold press full spectrum cannabis oil
Allergens: Soy
This product was made in a facility that handles tree nuts, peanuts, soy, dairy, eggs and wheat.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
