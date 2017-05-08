About this product
(Chocolate Rain x True OG): A Massachusetts consumer and patient favorite strain! Brought to you by our friends at Cultivate, their in-house strain is resin-y, with a toasted earthy undertone and distinct chocolate taste that lingers on the exhale. After carefully grinding our flower, we hand pack and hand-weigh every pre-roll produced.
About this strain
Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.
Chocolate OG effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
