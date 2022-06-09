About this product
Lineage: Iraqi Ranya X '88 G-13 Hashplant
Terpene Profile: Fruity, gas, sweet
Also known as Persian Delight, this strain is best for unwinding down at the end of the day, with strong sedating effects. DLA #6 is said to be great for people looking for reduction in pain, hypertension, muscle dystrophy, and sleep disorders.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
