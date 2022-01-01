About this product
(B-Witched x B-Witched BX1): Named after the Greek god of wine and festivities, this flower aptly features a pleasing grape and cheese aroma and a sweet grape cheesecake flavor. It may provide a happy and relaxing, yet focused mental state. Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds. After carefully grinding our flower, we hand pack and hand-weigh every pre-roll produced.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.