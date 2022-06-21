About this product
Cured flower expertly extracted into a malleable viscosity that resembles frosting or a thick cake batter. Concentrate enthusiasts appreciate Cured Resin for an easy-to-work with consistency.
(Garlic Mushroom Onion x Miracle Alien Cookies 10): This indica dominant hybrid has a pungent and earthy aroma to it, while consumers state they use this strain for pain.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
