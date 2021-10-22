About this product
Parentage of this in-house strain at Commonwealth Alternative Care is GMO crossed with MAC 10. This indica dominant hybrid has a pungent and earthy aroma to it, while consumers state they use this strain for pain. After carefully grinding our flower, we hand pack and hand-weigh every pre-roll produced.
Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.
GMO Kush effects
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
