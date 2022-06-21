About this product
Cured flower expertly extracted into a malleable viscosity that resembles frosting or a thick cake batter. Concentrate enthusiasts appreciate badder for an easy-to-work with consistency.
This batch of Midnight Skunk was created with Cinderella '99 and Jilly Bean flower material grown at Commonwealth Alternative Care.
Patients and consumers have given the following description about Midnight Skunk:
Berry
Blueberry
Energetic
Grape
Happy
Hybrid
Midnight
Relaxed
Approximate Testing (Varies by Batch- please call dispensary for details):
THCA: 84.3%
D9THC: 4.2%
THCVA: 0.4%
CBDA: 0.2%
CBGA: 0.9%
CBG: 0.3%
CBN: 0.4%
CBCA: 0.5%
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
