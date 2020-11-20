Our Crumble is true to the consistency expected from more seasoned concentrate enthusiasts- a dry cannabis concentrate that is powdery and crumbles easily. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower or in a portable vaporizer coil device.



NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.