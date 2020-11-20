Genetics: Chemdawg x Northern Lights #1: This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.



Live Resin is a unique form of concentrate in that the flower used is frozen immediately after harvest, rather than the typical process of curing. Freezing the raw cannabis flower helps preserve terpene and cannabinoid profiles, providing consumers with a robust flavor profile and precise effects.