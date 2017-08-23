Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa.



Our Crumble is true to the consistency expected from more seasoned concentrate enthusiasts- a dry cannabis concentrate that is powdery and crumbles easily. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower or in a portable vaporizer coil device.



THCA: 73.9%

D9THC: 10.9%

THCVA: 0.5%

CBDA: 0.2%

CBGA: 0.9%

CBG: 0.3%

CBN: 0.4%

CBNA: 0.9%

CBCA: 0.5%