About this strain
Ambulance effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
66% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN