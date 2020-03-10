About this product
Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.