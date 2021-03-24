About this strain
Blue Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Glue - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Blue Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
