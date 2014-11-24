About this strain
Choo choo! Casey Jones is coming down the track! Casey was a famous engineer who was killed in a train wreck in 1900. More recently, he's also the name of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character who's fond of hockey masks and vigilante justice. However, this Casey Jones is a cross between Oriental Express (Trainwreck x Thai) and East Coast Sour Diesel that provides an earthy, sweet palate with subtle hints of citrus. Casey Jones produces pleasant sativa effects that are uplifting and great for releasing your creativity.
Casey Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
