About this product
With THC levels that reach 22% in some tests, this is a very potent sativa-heavy hybrid. Citrus Skunk strain, which has a sativa/indica ratio of 60:40, is the award-winning descendant of two distinct Skunk phenotypes that were selected specifically for their tangy lemon traits. The aroma is Skunky and sweet while the flavor is reminiscent of sweet lemons and other citrus fruit. Citrus Skunk delivers a heady, peppy cerebral high that comes with a boost of energy and creativity, a dose of happiness, and a euphoric kick. It’s an uplifting yet lazy experience. The sativa genes offer effective treatment for depression, nausea, chronic pain, and everyday stresses.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.