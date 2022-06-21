With THC levels that reach 22% in some tests, this is a very potent sativa-heavy hybrid. Citrus Skunk strain, which has a sativa/indica ratio of 60:40, is the award-winning descendant of two distinct Skunk phenotypes that were selected specifically for their tangy lemon traits. The aroma is Skunky and sweet while the flavor is reminiscent of sweet lemons and other citrus fruit. Citrus Skunk delivers a heady, peppy cerebral high that comes with a boost of energy and creativity, a dose of happiness, and a euphoric kick. It’s an uplifting yet lazy experience. The sativa genes offer effective treatment for depression, nausea, chronic pain, and everyday stresses.