Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.