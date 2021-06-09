About this product
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents. This specific variety is Crescendo, pheno #11
Crescendo #11 effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
