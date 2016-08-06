About this product
Ingrid is a lesser-known indica, but it’s growing in popularity as consumers begin to discover this gem of a strain. This plant can be grown indoors or out, but produces higher yield indoors with flowers appearing around 5 to 7 weeks. The buds are dense, tightly bound flowers with very little loose greenery. Perhaps most striking are the flowers’ nearly neon green color. The neon buds emit a skunky aroma and induce a typical indica-strong body effect.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.