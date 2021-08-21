Lemon Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kush Mints with Lemon Meringue Pie. This strain is potent and produces uplifting and relaxing effects. Lemon Mints features terpenes like caryophyllene and limonene, which lend to a tasty citrus flavor profile. This strain is best enjoyed during the late afternoon or evening hours, as the indica qualities may become sedating to some consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Mints to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.