The Lemon Tree, or simply “Lemon Tree,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through crossing the delicious Lemon Skunk X Sour Diesel strains. This powerhouse took home the first prize at the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup for Best Hybrid thanks to its eye-opening flavor and dazzling 20-25% average THC level. The Lemon Tree has a flavor that you'd expect given its parentage – super sour lemon and skunky diesel! The smell is just as sharp, with a diesel earthy overtone accented by pungent sour skunk and sharp tangy lemon. The Lemon Tree buds have round dark olive green nugs that are absolutely coated in furry amber hairs and a thick coating of super tiny bright white crystal trichomes. The Lemon Tree high is that of your typical hybrid, with effects that hit in both mind and body with surprising potency that can overwhelm the average user.