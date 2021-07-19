About this product
Mac and Cheese, also known as “Mac N Cheese,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Mac with Alien Cheese. Mac and Cheese is more energizing than relaxing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling focused, uplifted, and euphoric. The flavor profile features hints of cheese and citrus while the aroma is smooth and sweet. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when experiencing mild inflammation. Mac and Cheese is believed to be 23% THC. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 60 days. The original breeder of Mac and Cheese is Capulator.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.