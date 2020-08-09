About this strain
Mandarin Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN