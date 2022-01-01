The nose and flavor of citrus fruit and Diesel Gas. Truly the best of both worlds. A cross between Member Berries and OG Kush, this cut is sure to have you coming back for more. Flavors packed with grape citrus, mixed with a gassy undertone to match a deep violet and green curb appeal. The strong lineage creates a higher than usual THC % and is not to be taken lightly. The effect is heavy and enlightening, making it a perfect fit for the creative connoisseur.

