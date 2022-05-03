Mint Julep is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (75% sativa/25% indica) created through an unknown combination of other sativa dominant hybrids. Named for its delicious flavor, Mint Julep is a breeder and patient favorite even with the lack of information about its true parentage. Like its name suggests, this bud has a sweet and fruity lemony lime flavor with a punch of sharp mint upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although it does have a touch of earthy woodiness to it, too. The Mint Julep high is just as eye-opening, with vibrant daytime effects at the onset that soon fade into a fully-fledged body melt. You’ll feel the cerebral effects almost immediately, smashing into your mind with a high-flying euphoria and mental clarity.