Modified Grapes is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the potent GMO X Purple Punch strains. Known for its super fruity flavor and heavy-hitting high, Modified Grapes is a great choice for any hybrid lover who appreciates a slight indica lean in their bud. Like its name suggests, Modified Grapes has a super sweet and fruity grape flavor with a unique heavily pungent and dank spicy overtone. The aroma is very pungent and heavy with punches of rotting grapes and rich black pepper that will fill any room with its heavy stench. The Modified Grapes high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling you with a lifted sense of euphoria that instantly boosts your mood and leaves you flying.