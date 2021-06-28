About this product
Modified Grapes is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the potent GMO X Purple Punch strains. Known for its super fruity flavor and heavy-hitting high, Modified Grapes is a great choice for any hybrid lover who appreciates a slight indica lean in their bud. Like its name suggests, Modified Grapes has a super sweet and fruity grape flavor with a unique heavily pungent and dank spicy overtone. The aroma is very pungent and heavy with punches of rotting grapes and rich black pepper that will fill any room with its heavy stench. The Modified Grapes high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling you with a lifted sense of euphoria that instantly boosts your mood and leaves you flying.
About this strain
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Modified Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.