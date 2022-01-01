What happens when you dunk Girl Scout Cookies into Orange Juice Kush? You get the lip-smacking citrus delight of Orange Cookie Kush, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with an addictive flavor profile, a prolonged mellow buzz, and a whole batch of medical benefits. These super dense nugs have a distinctive tangerine taste that blends with a juicy sour earthiness on the exhale, making it almost impossible to resist going back for seconds. Thankfully, Orange Cookie Kush’s relatively mild effects — which keep the mind tingly but lucid and soothe the body while easing stress, depression, and muscle spasms — tolerate double-dipping without the risk of an overwhelming high.