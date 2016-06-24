About this product
Slightly sativa-dominant, Purple Ice produces euphoric and focused effects in users. This strain is known for creating a calming, tingly sensation that begins in the head before traveling to the rest of your body. Purple Ice features a slight blueberry scent and a mellow taste, making it a great strain for new users.
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
52% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
