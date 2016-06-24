If you’re looking to knock out stress in a hurry, Purple Ice may be the strain for you. Potent and relaxing, this hybrid is good for any time of day. Slightly sativa-dominant, Purple Ice produces euphoric and focused effects in users. This strain is known for creating a calming, tingly sensation that begins in the head before traveling to the rest of your body. Purple Ice features a slight blueberry scent and a mellow taste, making it a great strain for new users.