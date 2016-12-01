About this strain
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
74% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Concentrate Supply Co.
