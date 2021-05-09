About this strain
Space Dust effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN