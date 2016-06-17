About this product
Sumo Grande is a unique cross that builds off the old school genetics of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel to create Hong Kong, which is then crossed with the sativa Nina Limone, a citrusy yield powerhouse. This gorgeous plant grows big and strong (a testament to its namesake) and creates buds that offer a motivating buzz with minimal paranoia. Use this strain as a pick-me-up that focuses the mind without encumbering the body. Sumo Grande is a proprietary genetic strain created by Colorado Seed Inc.
About this strain
Sumo Grande effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
90% of people report feeling focused
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
72% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
