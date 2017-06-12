About this strain
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
46% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN