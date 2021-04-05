About this strain
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
949 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN