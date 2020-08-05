About this strain
The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.
The Black effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
