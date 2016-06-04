About this strain
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN