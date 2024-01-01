Biscotti

When we created our notorious Biscotti (South Florida OG X Gelato 25) in 2016, we were hunting for the next great evolution of the Gelato family. Since then, weʼve applied countless new cultivation, harvest, & packaging techniques to ensure Biscotti delivers to the highest level of expectation; whether youʼve been BLOWINʼ BISCOTTI from day one or this is your first time encountering the legendary strain. Over the years it has been noted in more hit songs than we can count, probably because this indica leaning hybrid allows creativity and relaxation to flow together perfectly. Notes of coffee, chocolate, and an earthy, deep sweetness are apparent. But the magic of Biscotti is that the terpene profile can change batch to batch which is unlike any other strain we cultivate.

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

