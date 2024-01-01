Gelato 41 Pre-roll (1g)

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
This elite phenotype of the popular Gelato strain was cultivated by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Thin Mint Cookies. Sweet, creamy, and daydreamily potent, Gelato #41 has gained a cult-like following for its tantalizing terps and uniquely euphoric effects. This hybrid strain from Connected boasts a visually striking appearance, tempting prospective tokers with luxuriant globs of bright-orange pistils and frosty trichomes generously scattered throughout dense, olive-green and purple buds. Gelato #41’s dessert-like fragrance kicks off with an assertively pungent bite, accented by notes of coriander, candied fruit, and caramelized waffle cone. Novice users should reserve this heavy hitter for the evenings, although those with higher tolerances may find that sparking up this strain offers robust long-lasting effects that have the potential aid in stress relief, creative focus, and pain reduction throughout the day.

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

