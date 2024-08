After a whiff of this flower you’ll know exactly why this strain has earned this moniker. A rich candy aroma soaked in a gas will assault your nasal cavities the moment you lift the lid. Permanent Marker's funky, diesel stank lingers in your nose and slowly diminishes until all that’s left is a faint sugary aroma bringing to mind a floral spring breeze. The deep olive greens and midnight purple of the leaves make the already thin pistils almost disappear when held at a distance. Sandy trichomes fill every nook and cranny of these nugs, making them appear frosty and cold. These high density nugs shaped like blunt, rounded cones will benefit from being introduced to your grinder. The flavor is minty and mysterious on the pull, with a slight tongue numbing quality. Upon exhaling you’ll taste tar and diesel as if you just licked a fresh paved road. A cerebral buzz sets in hitting you right between the eyes and leaving your body feeling numb. Great for relaxation, creative work or just plain gaming. This strain is potent and it can start your day, or completely end it depending on your dose. An indica that leaves your body soothed and your mind functioning and responsive.

