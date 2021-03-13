About this product
Medellin is known for its earthy scent and vibrant citrus flavour. You can identify Medellin by its dark green and light purple nugs, with orange hairs and a frosty layer of trichomes.
Medellin is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medellin - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Cookies Canada
From our humble beginnings in a San Francisco Sunset District garage, we have always been dedicated to premium genetics that look, smell, and taste like nothing else. Cookies has strived towards a singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products at the highest quality standards. Cookies is curated for the connoisseur.