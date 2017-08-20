About this strain
Sour Cream
Sour Cream is a sativa-dominant cross between G-13 Haze and Sour Diesel, which lends this strain a sour, fuel-like aroma. Despite its Haze descent, Sour Cream’s effects are somewhat sedating and heavy. This strain is perfect for a relaxing night in, and anyone looking for instant stress relief will find it in Sour Cream. Though suited for indoor gardens, this sativa hybrid does well in greenhouse cultivation and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days.
Sour Cream effects
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Cookies
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics.
Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
