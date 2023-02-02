Lemon Crasher is a blissful hybrid strain with mood boosting and relaxing effects that won’t have you couch-locked. Perfect strain for consumers looking to combat depression and anxiety. Lineage: Super Lemon x Wedding Crasher Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Spice Top 3 Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene Total Terpenes: 10.05% Sum of Cannabinoids: 84.04% Total THC: 84.04% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.