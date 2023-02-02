Raspberry Parfait is a sativa dominant strain with uplifting, anti-anxiety and blissful effects. This is a great strain for consumers who have a long to-do list and need a boost of energy to get through it. Lineage: Doc’s OG x Medusa Taste: Spicy, Floral, Citrus Top 3 Terpenes: Caryophyhllene, Terpinolene, Myrcene Total Terpenes: 9.24% Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.67% Total THC: 85.40% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.