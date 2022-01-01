Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - We used some of the best hybrid strains around to give you ...a social butterfly. The best part of the night is sometimes the “pre-game” at home while you have music on and you’re getting ready. We made ...A Social Butterfly to enhance your experience with others and keep the vibes going after you’ve arrived at wherever you’re going.



The Process - This 1 gram pre-roll comes in a variety of ratios. We delicately grind up high-quality cannabis flowers and mix with the best CBD or CBG flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of each batch of pre-roll material. We then prepare it for our super advanced and automated pre-roll machine to ensure the perfect pack and weight every time.