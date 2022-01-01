Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - This sleepy sweet treat is packed with THC and CBG to help you drift off

with less stress and pain. CBG has been known to help many aspects of inflammation, stress and insomnia. We paired this hard-to-get cannabinoid with creamy orange popsicles to make a flavor and medicine that won’t overwhelm but gets the job done.



The Process - All Cosmic Seed edibles are vegan, gluten-free, and made with all-natural sweeteners. This product is sold in 30-dram white jars with a child-resistant lid, both are constructed of food-grade plastic.