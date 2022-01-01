Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - Spicy and Sweet all at once. This one has some heat, but in the “I spent the

day hiking in the desert and found myself” kinda way. It all cools down with savory and tropical pineapple notes to create an edible that packs a punch and keeps those creative juices flowing.



The Process - All Cosmic Seed edibles are vegan, gluten-free, and made with all-natural sweeteners. This product is sold in 30-dram white jars with a child-resistant lid, both are constructed of food-grade plastic.