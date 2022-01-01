About this product
Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.
The Flavor - “I was once at this really amazing wedding watching 2 people I really loved getting married and had the best cake of my life... it was lavender with some sort of lemon. It was beautiful looking and tasted so good. I was just so happy eating that cake and being at that wedding. I felt at peace.” - Cristina Osorio, Creative Director of COSMIC SEED. And this is how our Lemon Lavender gummies were born. We wanted to convey that peace and happiness with our delicious gummies. Enjoy.
The Process - All Cosmic Seed edibles are vegan, gluten-free, and made with all natural sweeteners. This product is sold in 30-dram white jars with a child-resistant lid, both are constructed of food-grade plastic.
About this brand
Cosmic Seed by ILLICIT
Our alchemists transmute matter into trees, refine its purest elements using cutting-edge science, and fuse a balance between chaos and the cosmos. We call the products of this alchemy Cosmic Seed.
Channeling good vibes into medicine, we’re bringing space-age cannabis down to earth. Pouring every ounce of our knowledge inside each vessel, we seek truth by providing you with a diverse line of products to help you embrace all possible futures.
Born in Missouri, we were inspired by nature, the cosmos, and the underlying forces governing space and time. We wanted to share our awe of the vastness, our curiosity for the unknown, and the joy we get from sharing in it all together.
