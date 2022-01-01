Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - “I was once at this really amazing wedding watching 2 people I really loved getting married and had the best cake of my life... it was lavender with some sort of lemon. It was beautiful looking and tasted so good. I was just so happy eating that cake and being at that wedding. I felt at peace.” - Cristina Osorio, Creative Director of COSMIC SEED. And this is how our Lemon Lavender gummies were born. We wanted to convey that peace and happiness with our delicious gummies. Enjoy.



The Process - All Cosmic Seed edibles are vegan, gluten-free, and made with all natural sweeteners. This product is sold in 30-dram white jars with a child-resistant lid, both are constructed of food-grade plastic.