Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - Our kitchen manager holds the title as “Candy Master” and not just because he carried it from his last post making delicious chocolate, toffee, and other scrumptious treats. This 1:1 edible is made with vanilla extract that has been steeped for 9 months by said candy master. We, then, add tart yet earthy black currant to create a really thoughtful flavor for these gummies. Having equal parts CBD and THC seems to be the most effective in tackling pain management.



The goal of utilizing a 1:1 product is to induce a gentle buzz while allowing the consumer to function and focus throughout the day. While CBD affects inflammation throughout the body, THC regulates neurotransmitters and how the brain perceives pain. The 1:1 ratio provides both mental and physical relief from pain. Create true homeostasis with Vanilla Currant 1:1 today!



The Process - All Cosmic Seed edibles are vegan, gluten-free, and made with all-natural sweeteners. This product is sold in 30-dram white jars with a child-resistant lid, both are constructed of food-grade plastic.