About this product
The Flavor - This indica based ratio joint is for enhancing your chi and letting calm soak in whether before hot pilates or as you do that “gratefulness” list before bed. This pre-roll is a must-have in the playlist.
The Process - These mini pre-rolls are a half gram each and perfectly packed each time in our fully automated pre-roll machine. We put 2 in each pack so you can take a mini-vacation from the daily grind whether you’re crunching numbers or crunching abs, there is a mix of our quality hand-trimmed flower and high-end CBD or CBG just for you. Straight from the cosmos.
Brought to you by the team behind ILLICIT. All Cosmic Seed products are born from ILLICIT's premium flower.
About this brand
Cosmic Seed by ILLICIT
Our alchemists transmute matter into trees, refine its purest elements using cutting-edge science, and fuse a balance between chaos and the cosmos. We call the products of this alchemy Cosmic Seed.
Channeling good vibes into medicine, we’re bringing space-age cannabis down to earth. Pouring every ounce of our knowledge inside each vessel, we seek truth by providing you with a diverse line of products to help you embrace all possible futures.
Born in Missouri, we were inspired by nature, the cosmos, and the underlying forces governing space and time. We wanted to share our awe of the vastness, our curiosity for the unknown, and the joy we get from sharing in it all together.
State License(s)
MAN000070