Logo for the brand Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse

Triple OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Triple OG effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!